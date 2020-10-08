Slovakia v Ireland: What time, what channel and all you need to know about tonight's Euro 2020 play-off

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny warms his hands in anticipation as he keeps an eye on his players during a run-out at the match venue, Tehelné Pole, in Bratislava last night. Photo: Sportsfile

A nation holds its breath as Stephen Kenny's Ireland side go into battle with Slovakia for a place in the European Championships play-off final in Bratislava tonight.

Here's all you need to know about tonight's game.

What time is kick-off? 7.45pm Irish time

Is the game being shown live on TV? Yes, the game will be shown live on RTE 2 and Sky Sports, with coverage on both channels starting at 7.0pm.

Do we have a chance of winning? This evening, Ireland will never get a better chance to beat Slovakia as they are missing a host of top talent. Local opinion in Bratislava is pessimistic about their chances of beating Ireland.

Who is missing for Ireland? Ireland captain Séamus Coleman and midfielder Harry Arter will miss the game through injury.

Who is missing for Slovakia? Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar misses the game after testing positive for Covid-19, while Slovakia have tried - but failed - to get their star man Stanislav Lobotka out of quarantine in Italy, where he plays for Napoli. Also missing is first choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who plays in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

What will Ireland's starting line-up look like? Stephen Kenny is likely to pick the following team - Goalkeeper: Darren Randolph. Defenders: Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Enda Stevens. Midfielders: Jeff Hendrick, James McCarthy, Conor Hourihane, Aaron Connolly, Callum Robinson. Striker: David McGoldrick.

What happens if we win? As this is a semi-final, if we win we will be facing either Northern Ireland or Bosnia Herzegovina in the final to see who will make it to the European Championships next year.

Where will the play-off final be played? Depending on who wins tonight's other semi-final, the play-off final will take place either at Belfast's Windsor Park or in Sarajevo.

Online Editors