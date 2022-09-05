Áine O'Gorman and team-mates during a Republic of Ireland training session at Stadium ŠK Tomášov in Tomášov, Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland take on Slovakia in a crunch World Cup qualifier this Tuesday. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the NTC Senec stadium the Bratislava Region of Slovakia with a 5.00pm kick-off. The sides played out a 1-1 draw that threatened to derail Ireland's qualification bid in Tallaght last November.

Read More

What's the team news?

Ireland’s victory against Finland on Thursday night, which earned them a World Cup play-off, came at a significant cost with four players ruled out of Tuesday’s final Group A qualification tie in Bratislava against Slovakia.

Niamh Fahey did not travel while Ruesha Littlejohn(foot) and Megan Connolly (ribs) also miss out.

Jamie Finn is suspended after picking up a third yellow card while Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton and West Ham United's Isibeal Atkinson have been drafted into the squad

Read More

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)

What's at stake?

Ireland's win over Finland secured a playoff place for the 2023 World Cup finals but, after other results went their way over the weekend, there's now a chance to seal one of the top three play-off spots with a win, which would mean bypassing the first round of what's a convoluted process.

Read More

What to read about it on Independent.ie?

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

There were emotional scenes in Tallaght last week after that precious play-off spot was secured. David Kelly, Daniel McDonnell and Aidan Fitzmaurice have been busy capturing that emotion below.

Read More

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live RTE 2, with coverage starting at 4.30pm. It will also be streamed worldwide on the RTE Player and don's miss our live blog in Independent.ie.

What are they saying in the camp?

Vera Pauw:

“Something we dreamed of has become reality.

“Belgium, Serbia and Austria all lost their games. They were expected results but there’s usually one or two surprises because their opponents, especially England, had already qualified.

“Thanks to the supportive starting points of those teams! The closest game was Norway and Belgium.

“Now we’re in a situation where if we win in Slovakia, we’re one of the three best second-placed team. That means we’ll skip the first round of the playoffs.”

Read More

Heather Payne:

“It would be great to get a home draw. You saw the crowd against Finland. It was our biggest crowd yet.

“I don’t think I did have an Irish soccer player to look up to when I was younger as it wasn’t that focus on it.

“But there is that focus now, all these young girls idolise us in a good way, and we can show them if you want to play soccer, it’s something you can do.

“My heroes were all male, all the top male players, maybe Katie Taylor with the boxing, but I never had a female footballer that I looked up to.

“It’d be nice if that changed and I think it has changed with England winning the Euros. That’s made a big impact here and in England.”

Read More

Megan Campbell:

“If it wasn’t for Vera and the girls keeping me going and since I signed for Liverpool, I have been on a great schedule.

“The manager and the staff have worked brilliantly with me and got me back to where I am today.”