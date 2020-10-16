Slovakia manager sacked ahead of Euro 2020 play-off against Northern Ireland

Slovakia have sacked their manager Pavel Hapal only days after he oversaw their Euro 2020 win over Stephen Kenny's Ireland side.

The Czech-born coach had been under pressure after a poor start to the Nations League campaign last month, Slovakia beaten 3-2 at home by neighbours the Czech Republic.

Despite the loss of three key players to injury and Covid-19 complications for their playoff against Ireland, Slovakia went through on penalties and will play Northern Ireland in Belfast next month in a one-off game to decide qualification for the finals.

But subsequent defeats to Scotland and Israel in the Nations League in recent days heaped the pressure back on Hapal and he was informed yesterday that he was no longer in charge.

Read More

"Despite advancing to the finals of the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Ireland, we assessed the results in the UEFA Nations League matches, and the team's performance in the October games, as insufficient and not meeting the legitimate expectations of the football and general public.

"Therefore, the management of SFZ proposed the termination of their cooperation with coach Pavel Hapal and his assistant Otto Brunegraf," the Slovak FA said in a statement.

Online Editors