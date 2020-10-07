Slovakia failing in attempt to have star man Lobotka released for Euro play-off

Slovakia's Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka is currently in quarantine in Naples. Photo: Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Slovakia have been frustrated in their efforts to secure the passage of Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka and have him out of quarantine and in their camp in time for tomorrow's Euro 2020 play-off.

Lobotka and his Napoli team-mates have been in quarantine, in a hotel in Naples, since an outbreak of Covid-19 last week which saw two first team players test positive.

Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal is desperate to have the €25m man available for the clash with Ireland but efforts this morning to secure his release from quarantine, which has been imposed on the club by local authorities in Naples, were unsuccessful.

Slovak media reported today that their FA even enlisted the help of team captain Marek Hamsik, still an iconic figure in Napoli from his 12-year spell there as a player, to try and secure his release but those efforts were also fruitless.

"The Slovak Football Association is still trying to communicate with the Italians about Stanislav Lobotka and his arrival in Slovakia for the requirements of the national team. At the moment I can not tell a definitive position," a Slovak FA spokesman told the sport.aktuality.sk website today.

Slovakia are due to train in the match stadium tonight.

Online Editors