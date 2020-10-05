Slovakia aim to have Napoli star Lobotka available despite Covid issues

Slovakia, Ireland's opponents in the Euro 2020 playoff on Thursday, say they are "doing everything we can" to get Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka to Bratislava from Italy in time to feature for his national team as a Covid-19 issue could prevent him from travelling from his base in Italy.

Lobotka's club were at the centre of a major crisis for Italian football on Sunday night as they did not travel to Turin to play Juventus in the final Serie A game before the international break.

Juve insisted that the game should go ahead but Napoli argued that local restrictions in their region prevented them from travelling after positive tests in their camp, and a 3-0 win was awarded to champions Juve.

One Napoli player, Poland international Piotr Zielinski had tested positive for Covid-19 and later Macedonian player Elif Elmas also returned a positive test.

Slovakia's squad assembled last night and planned to train today but coach Pavel Hapal is not able to count on Lobotka, a key player for Slovakia who has been identified by Stephen Kenny as a main threat.

"I see no reason why he can't travel after us," Hapal said today.

"We are doing everything we can to get him out of the club. For us, Stano Lobotka is a very important and key player. We are doing everything we can to get him here."

