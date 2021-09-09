Sky strike deal to be the shirt sponsor for the Republic of Ireland senior women’s team

A landmark partnership between Sky and the FAI has been announced today, which will have their name on the senior national team's jersey. Pictured at the announcement, Republic of Ireland Women’s national team players, from left, Ciara Grant, Rianna Jarrett and Jessica Ziu. Pic: Sportsfile

A landmark partnership between the Football Association of Ireland and Sky was announced today, which sees Sky becoming the first stand-alone primary sponsorof the Republic of Ireland women’s national team.

The four-year partnership means Sky will be sponsor the senior team through two major tournaments – the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia / New Zealand and the 2025 UEFA Women’s Championship. The announcement was made today as manager Vera Pauw, reveals her squad for the upcoming friendly fixture against Australia on September 21. The new partnership comes a week after the FAI’s announcement on equal pay, for the women’s and men’s senior teams.

Pauw said: “The significance of this partnership announcement is testament to the dedication of every one of the players and backroom staff members for what they continue to achieve, on and off the pitch.

"The support of a brand like Sky, as we turn our focus to the 2023 FIFA World Cup, is hugely exciting. Everyone involved with the Ireland squad are thrilled to welcome Sky to our team, and we look forward to working with them.”

Also speaking at the announcement, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “On behalf of the FAI Board and myself, we are delighted to announce Sky as Primary Partner of the Women’s National Team. This is yet another really positive step forward for women’s and girls’ football in Ireland and comes on the back of our historic announcement on equal pay last week.

“Football for women and girls is a core focus within our FAI Strategy and this truly is a landmark announcement for the FAI. Partnerships like this are exactly what will help us to grow the women’s game and ensure opportunities for younger generations to come and indeed, to persuade more women to get involved in the game full stop – be it as coaches, administrators or players. I want to thank JD Buckley and the Sky Ireland team for understanding and supporting that vision.”