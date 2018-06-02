Sky pundit slammed for linking James McClean tattoo to terrorism in wake of Raheem Sterling controversy

A Sky News contributor has been heavily criticised online for linking James McClean's Free Derry Corner and a quote about fathers and their daughters tattoo to terrorism.

A Sky News contributor has been heavily criticised online for linking James McClean's Free Derry Corner and a quote about fathers and their daughters tattoo to terrorism.

England winger Sterling was subject to scrutiny earlier in the week after getting a tattoo of a gun on his right leg. The Sun quoted founder of Mothers Against Guns Lucy Cope, who appealed for the Manchester City star to have the tattoo "lasered off or covered up" or else face being dropped from the England team.

Now a Sky News personality and former SAS Trooper has brought social media attention to McClean's tattoo of Free Derry Corner, a famous historical landmark in the West Brom and Republic of Ireland star's home city. "Nothing to say about James McClean (West Brom) and his terrorist supporting tat then," Phil Campion wrote. "Absolute disgrace, should have been banned from the sport."

Nothing to say about James McClean (West Brom) and his terrorist supporting tat then. Absolute disgrace, should have been banned from the sport. pic.twitter.com/mxa2ByfZOC — BIG Phil Campion (@bigphilcampion) May 31, 2018 This is quite simple @bigphilcampion

If you can stand over your tweet, you can answer a simple question — YBIG (@YouBoysInGreen) June 1, 2018 A tattoo of a landmark in his hometown is a terrorist supporting tattoo?! Not very intelligent are you🤔 — Laura (@purederry1) May 31, 2018 You should educate yourself on the subject before making idiotic statements like this — Póg Mo Goal (@pogmogoal) June 1, 2018

Many were quick to point out the tattoo he highlighted was not related to terrorism. The tattoo he included in his tweet features the landmark Free Derry Corner above the Enid Bagnold quote: "A father is always making his baby into a little woman. And when she is a woman he turns her back again." McClean is being tipped for a move away from recently relegated West Bromwich Albion, with Stoke City leading the bookies' odds to land the 29-year-old this summer.

Belfast Telegraph