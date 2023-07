‘Katie McCabe didn’t dress up her relationship with Vera Pauw and said they have “clashed many a time” but are always professional enough to be focused on the team.’ Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Just after 11pm on Thursday night, two of the most important players in the Ireland World Cup squad were still in their playing gear and eating a slice of takeaway pizza outside Tallaght Stadium. It looked like a small moment of calm for Denise O’Sullivan and Courtney Brosnan.