Sinead Kissane introduces the Ireland squad bidding for World Cup glory
Owen Breslin
Today at 16:28

Latest International Soccer
Sinead Kissane introduces the Ireland squad bidding for World Cup glory
Ireland World Cup squad: Star trio miss out as Vera Pauw reveals her hand
Watch: Ireland World Cup squad announcement video goes viral as fans hail 'masterpiece'
'It's the worst day in my career. Not the best' – Vera Pauw on heartbreak of players missing out on World Cup
Ireland World Cup squad: Star trio miss out as Vera Pauw reveals her hand
The veterans, the young guns and the surprise selections – meet Ireland's history-makers heading to the World Cup
'World Cup level twice as high as Zambia challenge' – Pauw discusses dropping Leanne Kiernan
Vera Pauw: 'There is a pain we feel leaving players at home'
'She's playing since she was five' – family and friends give Denise O'Sullivan World Cup send off
Ireland World Cup squad preview: Vera Pauw's final cut will be deepest for those overlooked