Sinead Farrelly’s late bid heightens the stakes as Ireland face tough task against USA

As the Americans concluded their training session yesterday afternoon, they undertook a penalty competition with a difference.

Piped crowd noise intensified the hitherto noiseless arena as the players attempted to mimic the type of high-end combat the double world champions expect to face in defence of their title in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Ireland’s ambitions are a mite more modest; rectifying a miserable record against the hosts may be beyond them but a replication of their recently renowned stubbornness will provide a baseline.

Ireland have played the US more than any other nation and there’s nobody they’ve lost to more either.

They lost all 13 matches, have conceded 48 times and suffered six 5-0 defeats, scoring just once.

“This is a different Ireland team,” says the US coach Vlatko Andonovski.

​“They are very organised, very disciplined. They’re hard to score against, only one goal in nine games which speaks to the difficulties we will have against this team. But there’s a reason we picked a game like this.

“We knew it would be tough and physical, that they would present a difficult challenge. And that’s what we need. We need a difficult opponent and a different opponent. We need to learn in difficult games how to deal with opponents like this.”

Ireland’s difficulty may be an opportunity for the Americans to become better, particularly because their recent struggles have been precisely a struggle to break down stubbornly co-ordinated teams.

But what of Ireland’s opportunity?

The late addition of Sinead Farrelly, accelerating her comeback after eight years out of the game, ups the stakes for her personally, but also for new colleagues whose World Cup ambitions may suddenly be compromised.

“It presents us with a fantastic opportunity to test ourselves against a quality opponent who will put us under the type of pressure that we will experience at the World Cup,” says Pauw.

“We know how good the USA are with so many world-class players and an excellent coach, but we will focus on what we can take from these two games.

“It is a challenge that we are ready to embrace, even if we remain realistic about how difficult it will be.

“Playing against strong opposition will ultimately benefit us as we need to keep improving and be ready for what is to come,” said Pauw.