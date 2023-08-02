Sinead Farrelly’s actions betray Katie McCabe’s words as stats far exceeded those of her captain

At least in public, anyways.

Maybe there’s something in all of that for Vera Pauw and Katie McCabe to ponder this morning, as Emirates Flight EK161 prepares to arrive in Dublin shortly after midday.

The story of that latter pair’s latest confrontation, this time the most public of them all, and potentially the last, even as they prepare to exchange hugs and smiles for the Irish supporters, may have some legs left in it yet.

Which is ironic, given that it was apparently the dwindling energy in Farrelly’s own legs that prompted the Ireland captain to demand of her coach that she haul a team-mate off as she required urgent change on her side of the pitch.

However, the numbers betray the words that formed those heated exchanges which over-shadowed Ireland’s historic first point in their maiden World Cup.

In actual fact, Farrelly ran 11,274 metres during what was only the second 90 minutes of football she has played in eight years. That was more than 1,000m more than McCabe. Farrelly also did more high-intensity running than anyone else, far exceeding McCabe’s numbers.

Either McCabe was asking the wrong question or her manager was accusing her in error and decided to toss her under a bus. Their self-centred responses jar with Farrelly’s remarkable selflessness in trusting this squad when invited to join it this year. It was unfair that she was dragged into an unseemly squabble.

A daughter of Cavan, US-born Farrelly’s reflections on her own personal journey have become so enmeshed in an emotional journey to a World Cup stage.

So often, it has seemed to us that our regular conversations have almost replicated her regular therapy sessions, as she continues the battle with a mind skewed by the horrific trauma of sexual abuse.

No more, at least not in public.

Privately, she will continue to chronicle and journal her recovery, and engage in the professional help to keep her healthy.

It’s just that the world no longer needs to follow every detail. Call it a zipped emoji, too, if you like.

There’s a lesson in there somewhere for the rest of her squad, as their discordant exit chimes oddly with what should still be viewed as a pinnacle of sporting endeavour.

“I feel good where I’m at,” Farrelly says. “I’m just focusing on the soccer. I’m so tired of talking about everything else, you know what I mean? I just want to be … I’m obviously more than a soccer player, but while I’m here, I just want to focus on that. It’s just been a lot for me emotionally to have to bring the past up and everything like that.

“I know it’s a story and everything like that, but I feel like now that the World Cup is done, maybe that chapter’s closed. I’m ready to close that chapter and to keep going. It feels good.”

As this journey ends, another will begin.

She fully intends to be in Lansdowne Road next month to face Northern Ireland.

Though she turns 34 this autumn, she has only been a professional for less than half of her adult life so, to reference once more the topic du jour, fresh legs should not be an issue for this gifted athlete.

“Totally. I love this group, I love these girls. I just think the sky’s the limit and we’re just going to keep getting better. The way that we ended now just leaves us hungry to get back into camp, keep working, keep getting better. Our potential is just continuing to increase, and we want to just keep challenging ourselves,” she adds.

In Brisbane, she had none of the first-night nerves of which she spoke so gut-wrenchingly just a week ago.

“This game, I went into the warm-up and I was like, ‘Are we playing a game right now?’ I do better with that. If I can just dissociate and pretend the game’s not happening until the whistle blows, that’s ideal for me,” she reveals.

​“It takes a couple of those games to get the nerves, you know what I mean, to do it, and it just sucks. I wish I could have felt that way from the first game, but I can’t force it.

“I felt way more free tonight (referring to Monday’s game against Nigeria). I think it’s just playing with the team more, building up my own confidence with the team, feeling trusted on the ball.

“I’m a very emotional person, so I need to feel like … I need more time, you know, with people, to build relationships and stuff, to feel comfortable. I think just the more time spent with everyone has just been helping me.”

When we spoke, she had not been aware of the furore which would later erupt and into which she would unwittingly become a prime character.

Those moments where she and Denise O’Sullivan, and McCabe, linked so fluidly were a reminder of what pretty passing patterns this team can weave.

“We have similar styles of play, so it’s fun to get on the ball, be close and do combinations and stuff. I feel really comfortable with them. It was fun to get to do that with them,” she says.

One hopes they can have a day when it will all seem like fun again, instead of being a deadening weight.

Farrelly’s commitment confirms the impression that, whoever manages them, there will be enough quality in the squad to forcefully challenge in the forthcoming Nations League and subsequent European Championships in Switzerland.

Diane Caldwell’s late appearance may have portrayed all the hallmarks of a valedictory farewell to the international scene in her 97th appearance for her country.

However, even though she will be 37 when the European Championships take place in Switzerland, there is no reason to suggest that Niamh Fahey might not be capable of elongating her decorated career.

“Two years feels like a long time when you put it like that,” says the Galwegian, who departed to allow her long-standing team-mate an emotional few moments in the grandest stage of all.

“I’m just proud of what I’ve been able to do and been able to achieve. It’s more the travel, and the routine of it. It just changes your sync a bit from club, it does take a toll on the body,” she adds.

“I haven’t made a decision. If it’s my last game and I go out like that, I’m happy enough. I haven’t even thought about it, to be honest.

“Whether I make a decision now, I’ll go home and enjoy the tournament, look back on it and when the time is right, yeah, have a good think about it.

“I just really enjoyed the experience and all the rest of the girls, we gave it absolutely everything and we left it all behind. We have to be proud of the effort.

“I’ve always said my drive is to play international football. It’s my biggest passion. It’s a huge reason why I’ve continued to play professionally with a club every year, to get to a major tournament.

“That’s been a driving force. We’ll see, I haven’t made up my mind. But like I said, if I go out now, I don’t think there is a better way to go out.”

Only if she thinks this is as good as it gets. A nagging suspicion might tell her some day soon that both she and her country can offer much more.