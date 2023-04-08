Sinéad Farrelly, left, and Abbie Larkin during an Ireland training session at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sinéad Farrelly’s international debut has been confirmed after being named in Vera Pauw’s starting line-up for the first of two friendly matches against the USA in Austin.

Cork’s Denise O’Sullivan will lead out the side as she celebrates her 100th cap but all eyes will be on the debut of midfielder Farrelly, whose FIFA international clearance was confirmed yesterday.

Farrelly qualifies as a result of her Cavan-born father, Sean, and both Pauw and O’Sullivan last night hailed the player who only returned to competitive football in league fare last weekend after an astonishing eight years away from the sport.

Farrelly was the whistleblower whose allegations of sexual abuse against her former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley rocked the sport but the 33-year-old decided this year to return to the sport.

Pauw has tracked her progress and has been in occasional contact for the past two years with a player who, at one stage, was slated for international World Cup glory with the USA.

Today marks the beginning of an astonishingly different World Cup tale.

Her presence may allow Katie McCabe to revert to a roving commission on the left and, with both Marissa Sheva and Kyra Carusa selected in a nominal 3-5-2, Heather Payne may be deployed as the right wing-back.

The USA, as expected, have selected what will most likely be their World Cup starting XI.

USA: A Naeher; C Dunn, N Girma, B Sauerbrunn (capt), E Fox; A Sullivan, L Horan, R Lavelle; S Smith, A Morgan, M Swanson.

Ireland: C Brosnan; H Payne, A Mannion, L Quinn, D Caldwell, K McCabe; M Connolly, D O’Sullivan (capt), S Farrelly; M Sheva, K Carusa.

Referee: Carly Shaw McLaren.