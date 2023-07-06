Sinéad Farrelly and Marissa Sheva make home debuts as Ireland named for France clash

Sinéad Farrelly and Marissa Sheva will make their home debuts tonight in the final farewell friendly in Tallaght Stadium before the squad depart for the World Cup in Australia this weekend.

Katie McCabe leads the squad for the first time on home soil since the win against Finland seven months ago which at that stage at least confirmed a World Cup play-off.

Ruesha Littlejohn starts in midfield alongside Farrelly and Denise O’Sullivan while Heather Payne continues her renewed role as a right-wing back, with Kyra Carusa deployed as the target woman.

“This game was always the most important in our preparation for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 so it was crucial that we secured a top level opponent who would give us the kind of challenge that we need to be familiar with going into the World Cup. France are an excellent team and we are looking forward to this challenge,” said Ireland manager Vera Pauw.

“Our preparation, to date, has been excellent. We now need to test ourselves in a high pressure game because we expect France to be physically strong, athletic, quick and superb in both attacking and defending. This is exactly why we chose to play against them, we must be ready for what the best teams will come at us with.

“This is also an important game for our fantastic fans as they will get the opportunity to cheer on the team and wish them well before we depart for the World Cup.

"I would encourage everyone who has secured a ticket to use it, you have a responsibility to fill that seat because there are so many fans who would take it up if you don’t. If you cannot make the game, make sure someone else does.”

This is the tenth meeting between Ireland and France, and Ireland have drawn only one, losing nine.

France have competed in five FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments – finishing fourth in 2011 – and reached the semi-finals of EURO 2022

There are 17 places between the two games in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings as France are currently 5th while Ireland are in 22nd

Five players in the current WNT squad have previously played against France at senior level (Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Áine O’Gorman and Denise O’Sullivan)

Stephanie Roche and Áine O’Gorman have scored the only goals for Ireland in games against France (Stephanie netting in the 2-1 loss in 2009, Áine scoring in 3-1 defeat in 2011)

France’s all-time top goalscorer Eugénie Le Sommer made her France senior debut in a game against Ireland in February 2009.

Ireland (4-5-1): Brosnan ; Payne, Fahey, Quinn, Connolly, McCabe; Littlejohn, O’Sullivan, Farrelly, Sheva, Carusa.