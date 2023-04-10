Sinead Farrelly and Aoife Mannion won't start second clash against USA

Sinead Farrelly and Aoife Mannion, the two newest and shiniest of Ireland’s potential World Cup recruits, will sit out tomorrow night’s second friendly in two days against the USA in St Louis, Missouri.

Farrelly, who has only recently returned to action after almost eight years away from the game, tired visibly an hour into an extraordinarily composed debut.

And, although confirming that she was eager to go again in St Louis, Ireland manager Vera Pauw has chosen discretion over renewed valour and the 33-year-old will sit this one out.

In 2021, Farrelly accused former coach Paul Riley of various sex offences and he was subsequently banned amidst two commissioned reports detailing widespread abuse in the domestic league.

In a grim irony, some lesser offences were levelled against Pauw, which she virulently denies.

Manchester United stopper Mannion will also rest up ahead of a busy domestic schedule and, although Katie McCabe is due to lead out the side, it is highly unlikely she will play a full 90 minutes.

"We are looking forward to this second game against USA as there were a lot of positives for us to take out of the first game in Austin,” said Pauw.

"We will make some changes with both Aoife Mannion and Sinead Farrelly not starting this game due to injury prevention as we need to protect them because of their limited game-time at club level.

"This game is another opportunity for us to test ourselves under the pressure of playing against a quality team. It is a challenge that we will embrace as it will help our preparation for the World Cup."

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers)