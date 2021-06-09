| 13.6°C Dublin

Signs of progress as Stephen Kenny’s Ireland stand tall in Budapest

Friendly a satisfactory ending to summer gathering for young side

Gavin Bazunu flies through the air to make a save and preserve Ireland's clean sheet in Budapest last night Expand

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

IRELAND would prefer to be making headlines around Europe for football reasons, but Stephen Kenny, Adam Idah and Chiedozie Ogbene’s strong condemnation of the Hungarian supporters should leave a legacy from this trip.

The Irish boss will also be encouraged that the unity in agreeing to take the knee beforehand was followed by a performance which indicated that 10 days away has proved useful for finding a collective purpose on the park.

It would be unwise to draw too much meaning from a June friendly, but there was a fair bit of encouragement to take from this exercise.

