Signs of progress as Stephen Kenny’s Ireland stand tall in Budapest

IRELAND would prefer to be making headlines around Europe for football reasons, but Stephen Kenny, Adam Idah and Chiedozie Ogbene’s strong condemnation of the Hungarian supporters should leave a legacy from this trip.

The Irish boss will also be encouraged that the unity in agreeing to take the knee beforehand was followed by a performance which indicated that 10 days away has proved useful for finding a collective purpose on the park.

It would be unwise to draw too much meaning from a June friendly, but there was a fair bit of encouragement to take from this exercise.

Kenny still needs meaningful wins to convince doubters that he is the man for the future, but this was a decent evening in isolation.

With a full house that concentrated on cheering for the locals after they jeered Ireland’s important pre-match gesture, this encounter had the feel of a proper away qualifier – a contrast from the Andorra fixture, which was unsatisfactory on a number of levels. Kenny’s players handled the pressure well.

They had chances to nab the victory that would really have sent them into their summer break on a high, yet they also rode their luck on occasion, too, with young goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Caoimhín Kelleher showing immense promise in their timeshare. Kelleher was the busier of the two in his second-half debut.

Idah and Jason Knight also stepped things up after the interval, while the back three of Shane Duffy, John Egan and Dara O’Shea looked comfortable, with Josh Cullen impressing ahead of them. Duffy will have taken special satisfaction from his showing and thanked Kenny for giving him the opportunity after a difficult year. The manager described the Derryman as an “exemplary” pro.

The unsavoury response to the taking of the knee tied in with a historic moment as sub Ogbene became the first African-born player to represent Ireland at senior level when he was sprung from the bench in the dying stages.

Ogbene admitted that he was desperate to silence the fans who made their voice heard beforehand, and the 24-year-old actually had two chances to do so, but took the wrong options.

With the Hungarians booked into a group featuring France, Germany and Portugal, their fans might be their headline act for all of the wrong reasons. They will need to improve, although they are a team that is more comfortable as the underdog, so they will likely operate at another level of intensity when it really matters.

Kenny had hinted beforehand that he would tweak his system and the switch to three at the back suggests this might be a go-to strategy for the tougher away games in the autumn, starting with Portugal on September 1.

He described the system as a ‘fluid 3-4-1-2’ beforehand, and that involved Knight advanced behind strike pair Troy Parrott and Idah.

In reality, though, Parrott spent fair portions of the game dropping deeper with Idah’s pace generally utilised as a get-out ball. The young trio found it hard to impose in the opening 45 minutes, with Hungary quite comfortable in their own half.

Ireland had more success at the other end, though. The organisation off the ball was good and while Hungary executed some slick passes to get near the final third, they were starved of options beyond that and frequently resorted to hopeful shots from distance.

As it happens, the guests could have yielded a goal from their first significant attack, with Cullen’s free-kick met by a John Egan header that crashed back off the crossbar.

Hungary struggled to create a chance of that quality until just before the interval when a clipped pass into the area saw Adam Szalai creep in between O’Shea and Egan to steer a header goalwards, but Bazunu was equal to the task.

Kenny was keen to see how Bazunu coped in front of a full house and the Manchester City teenager was calm and composed, with his starting position off his line affording Hungary little joy when they lofted passes over the top.

The 19-year-old has really put himself in the equation for the No 1 spot, but Kenny stuck to his pre-game plan to introduce Kelleher for a senior debut at the interval, and he was confidence personified. If Ireland had two emerging options of that quality in every position, the future would undoubtedly be rosy.

Kenny made more changes 10 minutes after the resumption and they were impactful too with Jayson Molumby an energetic replacement for Hourihane and Daryl Horgan coming in for Parrott who had his moments but didn’t always take the right decision. The structure went closer to a 3-4-3 with Horgan on the left and Knight switching right.

This worked better and Horgan immediately fashioned an opportunity for Idah that was blocked away. Indeed, the Norwich striker grew in confidence and stung the palms of Hungary’s sub goalkeeper Adam Bogdan with a shot from distance. Knight stepped it up a gear too, demonstrating his battery power and his range of skills.

It must be stressed that the natives began to ring the changes so they could get minutes into legs with next week in mind whereas Kenny had a singular focus on this fixture. Still, with Idah beginning to stretch the home defence, Ireland enjoyed a good spell as the match entered its final quarter.

Hungary responded though, and Kelleher really came to the fore with fine back-to-back saves, pushing a Szalai header over the bar and then showing his reflexes again when defender Attila Szalai stabbed the ball goalwards following a messy scramble. Hungary did gain some joy from set-pieces, an area where they made hay in qualifying.

At that stage, a scoreless draw looked attractive but Ogbene’s pace switched the focus again and he twice breached the offside trap. On the first occasion, he took a shot on goal when the pass was a better option and he made the opposite mistake the next time.

That was the last act and the travelling party will have boarded the flight home with a few regrets.

Kenny admitted aspects of the display could have been better, but he has endured rougher plane rides during his tenure. The hope is that the work of this week leads to a smoother September.