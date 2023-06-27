‘She’s playing since she was five’ – family and friends give Denise O’Sullivan World Cup send off

Wedged in between the terraces of Knocknaheeny on the north side of Cork city was a festival of well-wishes as hundreds of people came out for a World Cup party with Denise O’Sullivan before she links up with the Republic of Ireland squad.

The midfielder was joined by her nine siblings, a pipe band, and a number of local football clubs on the street where she grew up and first learned to kick a football.

Almost every pole had a tricolour or a poster wishing her the best of luck Down Under, while Denise posed for pictures and spoke to the scores of children that were present.

The event was supposed to be on Wednesday, but the change of plan didn’t impact turnout as the street was a magnet for the Cork footballing community.

The leader of the pack was her mother Nuala, who could barely put into words what all of this means.

“Fabulous,” she said. “It is just brilliant.”

Standing just next to a parking space that acted as a make-shift goal, Nuala reminisced about where her daughter started.

“She’s playing since she was five or six. She played with the boys teams with New Farm and then she went to Wilton United. She’s playing since she was very young,” he said.

“Even when she made her communion. She had her communion dress on and the minute she came home, she took off the dress and put on the shorts and went out playing ball.”

One person she played with was her brother John Paul, and he knew there was something special about Denise during her first days in primary school.

“She had three fellas around her and she out-battled three of them and she was only six or seven,” he looked back.

“She’s hard as nails and she has had that throughout her career. That is why she is getting on so well. She has a head for it as well. A good brain. A good football brain. Everything about her is just class.”