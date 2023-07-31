‘She’s not the coach’ – Vera Pauw explains why she shut down Katie McCabe’s sideline plea for fresh legs

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw with players, from left, Áine O'Gorman, Katie McCabe and Marissa Sheva after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match against Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vera Pauw has confirmed that her captain Katie McCabe requested fresh legs as a tiring Irish side held on for an historic first World Cup point against Nigeria.

And she also confirmed that a heated exchange with her best player took place as she refused.

McCabe – who issued an oblique twitter post with a zipped face emoji after the game – was visibly energised as she approached the bench in the 70th minute looking for changes.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Pauw confirmed the exchange. “That she wanted fresh legs. Yeah. On her side.”

Asked why she didn’t make the change, Pauw expanded.

“Because everybody was doing so well. Sinead Farrelly was arguably the best player on the pitch at that moment, so I was not prepared to take the best player off.”

"Why would we change? If Katie McCabe says that she wants a change that doesn’t mean…she’s not the coach, eh? Everybody was doing so well. I said ‘what do you want Katie, take our best player off?’

“We made the changes when they were necessary.

"A player is allowed to be emotional, is allowed to say that, it’s fine. But during the game, I step back and analyse and make changes that are necessary. And if you wanted to know why we made the changes? I’m happy to say.”

Then she was asked about whether she felt she had refused her captain’s demands.

“No, no, no, because a player doesn't ask and you refuse. A player can ask always, but as a coach it’s not a refusal, as a coach you make decisions on what is necessary. A player can say anything to the coach, at least to me.”

Assistant Tom Elmes eventually approached her 10 minutes later, after McCabe had again angrily gestured towards the bench after an exchange with defender Niamh Fahey before a corner, and two changes were made in the 83rd minute.

Abbie Larkin and Marissa Sheva came on for Lily Agg and Heather Payne, changes she said improved their game despite their tardiness;

“We have brought on Abbie Larkin and Marissa Sheva, Marissa Sheva to have the power forward, to get the pace we needed over there.

“I think that was a brave decision because she has only played there for only a spell. But she brought that into the game and into the training sessions.

“And Abbie Larkin can play there because there were more spaces between those lines, so we were able to switch play because we couldn’t switch play anymore.

“So to have a proper player in front with Denise (O’Sullivan) who could switch play, again the pressure forward was starting to lack.

“That’s a change that paid off, because immediately from the start, she understood her role and we gave her that message, to constantly change the way. It led to more pressure forward. I need to see it back, but it led to more pressure."

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 31st July

Pressure remains on her but she insisted that she will be at the homecoming this Thursday.

“Why would I not be at the homecoming? I'll go back with my team. Otherwise we would have stayed here during the World Cup.”

Did she feel like this was her last game in charge?

“I don't feel this is my last game because we are going home from the World Cup.”

As FIFA attempted to shut down the press conference, she was asked once more about whether she feels a new contract may be forthcoming.

“I’ve been very clear, haven’t I, so I don’t need to answer that.”

A night when there were so many questions and so few answers.