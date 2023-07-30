‘She was the ultimate pro and very driven’ – Nigeria coach has high praise for Denise O’Sullivan

Nigeria coach Ricky Waldrum preceded Vera Pauw at Houston Dash and, although reluctant to delve too much into her history, he was keen to remind his audience that he recruited Denise O’Sullivan back in 2016, during the traumatic week when she lost her father, John, to cancer.

“When I first saw her, and got interested, was because of the way I like to see footballers as technical players and she is very, very gifted and talented technically,” says the 66-year-old American.

“She is so clean with the ball. And in the first season or two, there was obviously an adjustment period as there is in any league. But she just got better and better.

“I’m so proud of her now because I’ve watched her play with the North Carolina Courage and she has done so extremely well.

“I do know she went through a difficult time and we all handle those things in our own way. My experience with her was only a couple of seasons and she was the ultimate pro. And very driven.

“She wasn’t going to come in and be a short-term project,. She was determined to have longevity in her professional career. And just watching her now, she’s even better than when I had her, you know?

“She kind of runs the show in a lot of ways with her ball movement and soccer IQ. She understands the game so well. And I hope I get a chance to talk to her after the game, I haven’t done that in a while.”

He also hopes to rekindle contact with Pauw, expressing surprise that her future might be in doubt, particularly as his assistant, Northern Irishman Kyle Quigley has told him the Irish are planning a homecoming, believed to be Thursday afternoon in O’Connell Street, even if nobody in Ireland has been told about that yet.

“I’ve known Vera for a while. We were in touch a few times because when I got to the Dash, it was starting a new franchise and trying to build.

“We’d all kinds of staffing issues and those kind of things we weren’t in a position to do back then. We talked a lot when she took the job, she was asking a lot of situations that I’d gone through and what it was like.

“She was telling me what she was dealing with and what she had. And so we kind of followed each other through social media and texts and that kind of thing.

“I don’t know what’s going on in Ireland, I just look at the team, and the team is doing well. My initial thought process was she’s done a really good job there. They’re hard, they’re disciplined, they’re skilful.

“There’s individual talent, they’ve a game plan going into it, and you have to credit the coach when they have the team organised that way.

“I think she’s done a wonderful job. You mentioned something that she maybe ending her time, I don’t know anything about that.

“But from my perspective, she’s done a really good job with the team and having them prepared to play here because they’re a just a bounce away from two wins instead of two losses.

“I see a little bit in the media back home, they’re extremely proud. Interestingly enough my assistant coach is Irish, he lives in England now but he was telling me they are planning a big reception back in Ireland for the girls when they get home.

“I think that’s fantastic you know in their first World Cup, whether they won or didn’t, it sounds like they have the support of the people back home. I think that’s great, especially for women’s football, I think that’s fantastic.

“We’re going to get everything from them. It’s going to be a very, very difficult game. In some ways, and some people may think me crazy for saying this, but this could be our hardest match.

“In fairness, Ireland have been unlucky in their first two matches. Certainly they were clearly in both of those games and if you get a bounce in one or both those games, there’s a different result and we’re having a different conversation.

“We’re not expecting them to lay down because they’re going home already. I expect us to get the best from them. I’ve been very impressed with their team and the way they play, their organisation.

“Obviously when you have a player like Katie McCabe on the field. And then a lot of people wouldn’t know that I was the person who brought Denise O’Sullivan over to the US when I was coaching Houston Dash.

“I know her quite well and she is a great player. They have a lot of talent on the team so I expect it to be a very difficult game.”

Waldrum’s assistant, Kyle Quigley, played as a professional for Bradford City and earned caps for Northern Ireland’s under-age sides.

However, a knee injury forced him into non-league football and, following his playing career, he spent five years at Barnsley FC as a coach and a scout before coaching in Africa at the Football Coaches Association of African Football (FCAAN), and Femben International in South Africa.