Arsenal defender Louise Quinn has revealed how new Ireland manager Vera Pauw didn’t waste time getting her ideas across to the players.

Arsenal defender Louise Quinn has revealed how new Ireland manager Vera Pauw didn’t waste time getting her ideas across to the players.

'She showed us clips of how she coaches' - Louise Quinn excited to work with new Ireland manager

The Dutchwoman was appointed to the vacancy three weeks ago immediately after Ireland opened their Euro 2021 qualification campaign with a 2-0 win over Montenegro.

Renowned as one of the most experienced coaches in Europe, Pauw will spearhead Ireland’s bid to reach a first-ever major tournament.

The former Scotland, Holland and South Africa manager held a briefing with some of the squad’s senior players on the day of her arrival.

For Ireland to challenge for qualification, they will need to overcome second seeds Ukraine to snare a play-off place. The nations meet at Tallaght Stadium on 8 October. Completing Ireland's group are Greece and top seeds Germany.

"It was nice to meet Vera on the day she was officially announced as manager," said Quinn today in Dublin, less than 24 hours after Arsenal’s win against Manchester United.

"She seems to organise teams very well, finds the strengths of players rather than taking things too far.

"Obviously, you have to get out of a comfort zone but to find what we’re good at and get that to click.

"She was showing us clips of the South African team she coached and how well they did.

"She knows that we have a strong defensive base and we will use the counterattack.

"That’s an effective part of the modern game. Even the best teams like Liverpool do it all the time."

Quinn (29) is also delighted that her former Peamount United manager Eileen Gleeson is part of the set-up. Pauw confirmed the Dubliner’s post as her assistant on Saturday.

"Eilo was my coach for years at Peamount and I got to know her really well,” said the centre-back.

"She’s a brilliant coach who is so into the game. She’s intelligent and sees things that other people don’t.

"She’s going to be brilliant for Vera. That dynamic of two very strong headed intelligent coaches that are very into the game will benefit us.

"Eilo has her got her UEFA Pro Licence now, so it will be exciting to see how she’s changed and developed."

Ireland women’s senior team internationals Louise Quinn and Jess Gargan helped launch Ireland's UEFA Women's EURO 2021 Qualifier against Ukraine in Tallaght Stadium earlier today. As part of the 20x20 movement, organisers are hoping to see a record attendance in Tallaght Stadium for an Ireland women’s senior team match.

Online Editors