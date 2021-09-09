'She has not made herself available - but she's not playing so there's no reason' - Vera Pauw on Tyler Toland

Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw has said there has been no resolution to her dispute with Tyler Toland - but the player's form has put it down the list of priorities.

The exclusion of the Donegal-raised Celtic player from Pauw's squad has been a flashpoint at various stages in 2021 with a back and forth in the media between the Ireland manager and Toland's father Maurice highlighting the issue.

Pauw has taken the stance that she is waiting on a call from the player to smooth things over and that has yet to come to pass.

But she says the fact Toland is on the fringes at Celtic means it's not a burning issue.

"Tyler is not playing, she's not on their teamsheet," said Pauw, "She has not made herself available yet but she's not playing so there's no reason."

Pauw was speaking at the announcement of the squad for the September 21 friendly with Australia with Tallaght Stadium.

That was supposed to be the second leg of a double header following on from their opening World Cup qualifier in Georgia but that game has been postponed until next summer off the back of a request from the FAI, as all of the Pauw's UK based players would have been forced to quarantine on their return.

"I cannot deny it was very difficult this week, last week and the week before," said Pauw.

"We would have missed 22 players from our squad. I don't think any team in the world can handle 22 players. It was difficult but I must pay a huge compliment to Holi Smith (the FAI's International Football Operations Manager). She has negotiated in a way that's incredible.

"If we had started this qualification campaign in a difficult way, we would have a feeling of running after ourselves. Now, we can reset and go for this Australia game."

Galway defender Savannah McCarthy returns to the squad after impressing in training sessions for home based players - she is one of six Women's National League representatives.

Glasgow striker Clare Shine and Birmingham full back Harriet Scott are back in the frame with Megan Campbell the highest profile absentee after her luckless run continued with a serious ankle injury just as she looked to get her career going again with Liverpool.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College)

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)