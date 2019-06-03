Sport International Soccer

Monday 3 June 2019

Shane Long ruled out of Euro 2020 qualifiers after suffering training ground injury

Shane Long will miss the double header
Harry Clarke

Striker Shane Long is out of the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar, the Football Association of Ireland has confirmed.

The 32-year-old Southampton striker has withdrawn from the squad after suffering a hamstring injury in training.

Long also missed the victories over Gibraltar and Georgia in March with a groin injury, but he finished the domestic season strongly with four goals in his last seven games as the Saints mounted a successful Premier League survival charge.

Press Association

