'Shane has been great with me all week. He has been giving me tips and advice' - Dara O'Shea

Dara O'Shea says he's ready for the challenge of filling in for Ireland stalwart Shane Duffy once again.

The West Brom man was picked in a three-man central defence for Wednesday's World Cup defeat to Serbia in Belgrade, the first time in almost five years that the team's vice-captain Duffy started a competitive game on the bench. But O'Shea says the Celtic man has been a help to him as he gears up for another test, against Luxembourg on Saturday.

“It's tough. Shane Duffy has been unreal for this country. He is obviously someone I've grown up watching and admiring. Obviously when you get put in there it's a huge opportunity for me. It's great to play, but Shane is an amazing player," O'Shea says.

"Shane has been great with me all week. He has been giving me tips and advice. When someone with that much quality and experience speaks you listen. For him to be so understanding and supportive was great. It gave me a great boost in confidence.

"It was just tactical stuff and just being a leader there in the back three: you've got to command it. When you are the middle presence there you have to make it felt throughout the team," added O'Shea, who hopes to learn from the experience of his World Cup debut against Serbia.

"I felt very comfortable. It was very natural to be fair. We hadn't to really work too much on it. We'd been doing bits on it, but it's not the same as playing a game. As a whole it worked really well and I felt really comfortable. The two lads beside me helped me out really well.

"When you lose a game you want to bounce back as quickly as possible. We have a game on Saturday and a great opportunity at home to get three points. It's something that we need."

He now has an aim to help Ireland reach the World Cup finals for the first time since 2002.

"It's unbelievable. Every kid grows up wanting to play for their country. Watching the World Cup at home, it's something you aspire to get to. To be in with a chance of playing for my country in World Cup qualifiers and to help the nation to get there is unreal," he added.

Read More

Online Editors