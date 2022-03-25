Shane Duffy – ‘We can win our Nations League group, we just have to start believing’

Shane Duffy feels Ireland should be aiming to win their UEFA Nations League group as a statement of intent about a desire to raise standards.

The Derryman has welcomed the FAI’s decision to award Stephen Kenny a new contract, asserting that the dressing-room was in favour of the move after seeing progress across his tenure.

But the 30-year-old now wants to see this translate to results with the ultimate ambition of qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Ireland’s only competitive matches this year are in the Nations League group with Scotland, Armenia and Ukraine, although doubts hang over the status of the games with the Ukrainians on account of the Russian invasion.

Duffy thinks Kenny’s side have genuine reason to believe they can come out on top of their pool.

“I think we can win the group and that’s not me speaking ahead of ourselves,” said Duffy ahead of tomorrow’s Aviva Stadium friendly with Belgium.

“The way we are going and the belief that we have, I think we can go and win it. I think that would be a successful start and go on from there.

“For me, that is what we have to start believing and aiming as a country – that we can win groups and qualify for tournaments.

“That comes from us, from you (media), from the fans. And why not? You can see the progression we are making now.

“When we had a difficult start we always said the young players would benefit from that and we are seeing that now.

“We are picking up results. Hopefully we can win the Nations League (group) and have a good qualification campaign and set the standards for ourselves and give the whole nation a buzz.

“I think it is quite an even group and we can go there and give our best and that belief will take us on for the Euro qualifiers.”

Duffy will turn 32 in 2024 and knows he cannot afford to let too many more tournament opportunities pass him by. In saying that, he welcomed news of the bid for Euro 2028 and didn’t rule out aiming to stay on the scene until then.

“You never say never, I’ve seen players play until they are 36, 37, 38, 39, 40,” he replied, “If I am still at a good level and playing well, you never know.”

In his mind, however, the focus is now immediate, especially after coming through the worst period of his career to play his way back into the Brighton side this season. On that basis, he didn’t want to play ball with queries around his contract which expires next year.

“I’m not even thinking about stuff like that,” he says. “From where I was in my life and my career, it’s just about enjoying every game and every day. Whatever happens, football is a funny sport and anything can happen. I’m loving being at Brighton, it’s a home for me and I’ll always be there until they tell me I’m not. That’s where I’m at. I’m not even looking that far down the line.”

A year ago this week, Duffy found himself on the bench for the infamous World Cup qualifying defeat to Luxembourg.

He had no issue with it, given he was in the midst of a torrid stint at Celtic. Indeed, he subsequently spoke of appreciating how Kenny dealt with a delicate situation. Duffy was used in a friendly with Qatar and also featured in the summer camp before getting the head down and making changes in his life to save his Premier League career.

There’s no doubt about Duffy’s place in the manager’s plans going forward and he is glad there are no more questions to face about the Dubliner’s deal.

“For the players it wasn’t a massive issue,” he replied, “We always believed he was the right one for the job. Well, I did anyway, so it’s nice that it’s behind us and we can move forward, and the aim is for the Euros, that’s the end goal.

“We’ve got the plan in place and it’s just up to us now to do it. It’s exciting, as I said, we all believe in Stephen and the coaching staff here and the progression we’ve made over the last two years.

“I’m fully backing and happy that Stephen is still here and I think I speak for everyone in the squad that that’s the way we are, we are all going in the right way and that’s up.”