Shane Duffy to captain Ireland in key Danish clash while results elsewhere assure Euro 2020 play-off
Shane Duffy will captain Ireland in Seamus Coleman's absence for Monday's vital Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.
The Brighton defender scored the equaliser in the reverse fixture last June and put Ireland ahead in the World Cup play-off two years ago before the side collapsed to a 5-1 defeat.
Meanwhile, both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are both assured of Euro 2020 play-off places next March.
Saturday's results across the continent mean the Republic can do no worse than one of the play-off places, a fate they can avoid by beating Denmark in the Aviva Stadium on Monday night.
Northern Ireland battled Holland to a scoreless draw in Windsor Park. It was not enough to keep their hopes of a direct road to the Finals alive, but they are still sure of having another shot at qualifying.
Who either or both Irish teams will play in the play-offs may have to be settled by a draw in UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Friday. The two Boys in Green could meet each other, but that is unlikely in the first play-off. However they could clash in the final of the play-offs and the venue for that match would also be decided in the draw on Friday.
The play-offs take place at the end of March on a semi-final (one leg) and final basis. Ireland will most likely face an away semi with the final venue decided by a draw on Friday.
