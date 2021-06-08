| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Shane Duffy keeps the faith on his road to redemption

David Kelly

Dogged defender bounces back after year of professional and personal grief

Ireland's Shane Duffy greets fans after the international friendly match against Hungary at the Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest. Photo: Trenka Atilla/PA Wire Expand

Close

Ireland's Shane Duffy greets fans after the international friendly match against Hungary at the Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest. Photo: Trenka Atilla/PA Wire

Ireland's Shane Duffy greets fans after the international friendly match against Hungary at the Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest. Photo: Trenka Atilla/PA Wire

Ireland's Shane Duffy greets fans after the international friendly match against Hungary at the Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest. Photo: Trenka Atilla/PA Wire

The novelty of an audience for a visiting cast still learning their lines.

A different collection of sounds as we tentatively tip-toe towards a resumption of normality.

Can it really just be ten months since Shane Duffy’s bulleted header marked the beginning of Stephen Kenny’s managerial reign which then seemed brimming with sweet innocent promise?

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy