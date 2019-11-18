Shane Duffy admits one error cost Ireland their chance of automatic qualification for Euro 2020

Ireland captain Shane Duffy admitted one defensive mistake cost Ireland the chance to secure automatic qualification to Euro 2020 after a 1-1 draw with Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

Duffy and Matt Doherty failed to follow a run into the box from Denmark's Martin Braithwaite and they were punished by a 73rd minute goal that took the qualifying dream away from Mick McCarthy's side, with the Brighton defender despondent as he spoke to Sky Sports.

"One slip has cost us on the night and that's disappointing," admitted Duffy. "The ball has gone between me and Matt (Doherty) and there was a bit of miscommunication there. At this level, you get punished for that.

"I thought we were the better team. They didn't create too many clear-cut chances and I felt this was our game, this was our moment.

"We believed we could win it and this is a hard one to take at the moment. We know we can score goals if we get the right balls in the box, but it wasn't to be.

"Now we have to pick ourselves up and go again in the play-offs. It's disappointing, it's hard, but we have to dust ourselves down and think about the play-offs in March."

Ireland full-back Enda Stevens shared Duffy's despair, as he also turned his thoughts to the play-offs.

"We are gutted," stated the Sheffield United defender. "I thought we played really well, we created chances and it was just the final ball that let us down in the big moments.

"All the fans could see that we were giving it our all and we were going right to the end. We reacted well, got back at the game and it was just that final ball that let us down.

"We were pushing for it, looking for it and the ball just didn't fall for us in the box. When it did, we didn't seize on it."

Online Editors