Shamrock Rovers’ Markus Poom not trying to live up to famous name of father Mart, the former Premier League keeper

It will be a family affair for Shamrock Rovers player Markus Poom next week when he flies home to Estonia for duty in the Euro 2024 qualifiers with the first half of his debut season in the League of Ireland put to bed.

And the English-born, Irish-based Estonian international says he’s loving life as a Shamrock Rovers player as he pursues his twin aims of Premier Division success with his club and Euro qualification with his country. “We have a good team and we can only get better, so why not?” he says when asked if he can achieve both.

“I think it’s an honour to get called up and I’m really proud. I’m looking forward to the games. It’s also good that I got the call-up playing in the League of Ireland. For me, it shows that I made the right step in my career and I’m enjoying the challenge.”

Once tonight’s Premier Division game at home to bottom side UCD is out of the way, Poom (24) can focus on international duty, as Estonia have qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Wales on the way.

Capped 15 times at senior level, he is well used to that stage and there will be a familiar face on the staff when he hooks up with the squad in Tallinn. The national team goalkeeping coach is Mart Poom, the 120-times-capped former Derby County player, one of only two Estonians to ever play in the English Premier League. And his dad.

“He is a big name in Estonia and very much involved in football still. It’s just nice to see a familiar face in the national team set-up,” says Markus.

Mart played for eight seasons in the English top flight (1996-2007), mainly with Derby and Sunderland, though he also had a spell at Arsenal. Mart was playing for Derby when Markus was born. Hence early memories of games in the back garden, when a young Markus played in goal, with Mart was outfield.

“We had a smaller goal, so he didn’t really score against me, so I said, ‘OK, let’s switch over and I will try to hit some into your goal’. I found out I was much better playing outfield and I haven’t looked back since,” jokes Markus, who moved back to Estonia aged 11 when his dad retired.

He admits there were expectations on him to live up to the name. “Obviously, it does bring a little bit of pressure. At the start of my career, the first years, you could see the spotlight was on me more than I would have liked. He had his career and I’m just trying to make a name for myself,” Markus says.

“There will be comparisons between us too, but I think he respects that this is my career and I’m just trying to work hard and make something for myself, to be honest. Now I don’t feel any pressure to live up to the name or anything like that. I just do what I do.”

While playing for an Estonian club against Rovers in Europe last year, Markus came to the Hoops’ attention, and at the start of this season, he signed on loan, one of four Estonian imports to the league. On the back of good form with the league leaders, he’s the only one to keep his place in the national team squad.

“We have two big qualifiers now and want to win them. The belief is there and we have to trust our game-plan and the players we have.

“We have to believe that we can hurt those teams.”