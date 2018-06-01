MARTIN O'NEILL has indicated that Graham Burke will win a second Ireland cap in tomorrow's friendly with the United States - but stressed he had no role in requesting that the player miss his club's League of Ireland game with Dundalk tonight.

Shamrock Rovers' Graham Burke in line for second Ireland cap while Hendrick and Arter get all clear

The 24-year-old will be absent from a vital game for Rovers in order to fully prepare for involvement at the Aviva Stadium. Shane Long is unavailable for the match due to injury, which has strongly increased his chance of a start although O'Neill refused to commit to that.

Burke impressed in his cameo in Paris and O'Neill feels that the Dubliner can use this experience to earn a move back across the water. "It was a nice gesture of Shamrock Rovers for him not to play an important game," said O'Neill. "I didn't put it to them, I didn't ask them. He's done very well in training. He's got a really nice touch and the boy is comfortable with it.

"I have said to him that this should give him an amazing boost of confidence and secondly if he really wants to return to the game across the channel and really make it, I think this has been some sort of platform for him really. "He's a really nice, he really wants to do well and is really keen. Honestly he's done very well in training. He has taken things in his stride. The experiences he has had, good and bad, has him in good stead. He'll certainly take some part in the game."

Jeff Hendrick is back from injury to play against the United States and Harry Arter is also in contention after getting the all-clear from a scan.

