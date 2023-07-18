Shamrock Rovers exit Champions League qualifying after disappointing defeat to Breidablik in Iceland

Breidablik 2 Shamrock Rovers 1 (Breidablik win 3-1 on aggregate)

Shamrock Rovers have exited the Champions League in meek fashion at the very first hurdle after losing 2-1 to Icelandic champions Breidablik in Kopavogur in the first qualifying round (3-1 on aggregate).

Stephen Bradley’s side now drop into the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The home team sat off more in the opening stages of the game but ten minutes in they begin to push on and get on top of the Hoops.

The Icelandic champions then created a trio of chances in a four-minute period, scoring from the third one. The home side doubled their advantage in the tie as Breidablik moved the ball quickly from front to back. Jason Svathorsson took the ball on from halfway, getting by Roberto Lopes before slotting it home past Pohls.

The Hoops had the ball in the net in the 20th minute after Gaffney raced clear on goal. However the offside flag went quickly up with VAR then confirming that the decision from the assistant referee was correct.

Pohls pulled off a brilliant save with his foot to stop Svanthorsson scoring his second as Rovers rode their luck but from the resulting corner Breidablik reworked the ball with Höskuldur Gunnlaugsson heading home to effectively end the tie for the Hoops.

They got a lifeline in the 64th minute with a handball in the box that required a VAR check on the sideline monitor from the Swedish referee. Graham Burke slotted home the spot kick for his eight goal in Europe – and Rovers’ first goal in their last four matches.

Burke audaciously almost grabbed another moments later, shooting from 45 yards with goalkeeper Anton Einarsson doing well to push out the ball out before he back-peddled over the goal-line.

Rovers will have to wait until Wednesday evening to find out who their opponents are in the Europa Conference League qualifiers. They will face the defeated team from the KI Klaksvik and Ferencvaros tie, with those teams having played out a scoreless draw last week in the first leg in the Faroe Islands.

Breidablik: Einarsson; Gunnlaugsson (C), Margeirsson, Muminović, Yeoman (Adalsteinsson 88); Sigurdarson (Ingvarsson 81), Sigurjónsson, Einarsson; Svanthórsson (Hlynsson 81), Steindórsson (Orrason 88), Eyjólfsson.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Hoare, Lopes, Cleary; Finn (C) (Grace 86), O'Neill, Poom (Watts 70), Towell (Greene 70), Kavanagh; Burke (Kenny 78), Gaffney. Referee: Adam Ladeback (Sweden).