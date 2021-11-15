Shamrock Rovers confirm that Joey O’Brien will join Damien Duff’s Shelbourne coaching staff in 2022

It has been confirmed that Joey O’Brien will leave Shamrock Rovers and join Damien Duff’s Shelbourne coaching staff next season.

O’Brien has made 85 appearances for Rovers since joining in 2018, winning two league titles as well as the FAI Cup. The 35-year-old previously played for Bolton Wanderers, West Ham and Sheffield Wednesday, and also won five Ireland caps.

The defender has opted to bring his playing days to a close and move into coaching in 2022. Former Ireland star Duff was recently appointed as the Shelbourne manager, and has opted to bring his ex-international team-mate into his coaching staff.

In a statement, Shamrock Rovers said:

"Shamrock Rovers F.C. confirm that defender Joey O’Brien has decided not to re-sign as a player for our 2022 Squad and will, instead, take up a coaching role at Shelbourne F.C.

“As a self-professed Rovers fan, we understand that this was not an easy decision for Joey to make and we wish him well.”