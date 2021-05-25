Sevilla, Getafe and Schalke players in Ireland U-21 squad as Ryan Johansson gets first call up

Spanish-based pair Ryan Johansson and John Joe Patrick Finn are in line for their Ireland U-21 debuts after they were called up by Jim Crawford for a three-game series of friendlies.

The U-21 side play Switzerland, Australia and Denmark in a tournament in Spain and the relevant paperwork is now in place for Sevilla player Johansson, who had been engaged in a process with FIFA to declare for Ireland after a spell of involvement with Luxembourg, to play, while Getafe player Finn is also included. Crawford has named seven new faces in his squad for the summer fixtures.

Lincoln City's Sean Roughan, who has attracted Premier League interest with an offer to train at Chelsea, is also named in the panel, which includes four home-based players, two from Bohemians (Andy Lyons, Dawson Devoy), Bray Wanderers goalkeeper Brian Maher, and UCD striker Colm Whelan.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Dan Rose (Schalke 04)

Defenders: Ciaran Brennan (Sheffield Wednesday), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Shane Flynn (Leicester City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Lewis Richards (Wolves), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City).

Midfielders: John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa (Getafe), Luca Connell (Celtic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Brentford), Conor Grant (Rochdale), Ryan Johansson (Sevilla), Conor Noss (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Louie Watson (Derby County).

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa).

Fixtures - International Friendlies (all times are Irish times)