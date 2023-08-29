Seven contenders for the Ireland hotseat if FAI axe Vera Pauw

Over the next few hours today, the 11-person FAI board will decide if Vera Pauw is given another contract to take the Republic of Ireland senior women's team into the inaugural Nations League and Euro 2025 qualifiers.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill and Director of Football Mark Canham will speak but it will be up to the directors to decide on Pauw's fate. The FAI board members are: Gerry McAnaney (President), Paul Cooke (Vice President), Roy Barrett (Independent Chairperson), Packie Bonner, Catherine Guy, John Finnegan, Liz Joyce, Joe O'Brien, Niamh O'Mahony, Robert Watt and Maeve McMahon.

Time is pressing as the first game after the World Cup finals, an Aviva Stadium date with Northern Ireland, is less than a month away. Usually, this far out from a competitive game, a provisional squad would have been drawn up and formalities started such as informing clubs of player call-ups and early travel plans.

Most members of that 11-strong board will go into the meeting with an open mind, willing to be persuaded by the contents of a review prepared by the FAI's Director of Football Mark Canham on whether Pawu's achievements to date, in qualification for the finals and then the team's display in Australia, merit a new deal or if the negatives from Australia outweigh the positives.

If Pauw is kept on by the FAI after today's board meeting it's business as usual, she will pick a squad and then have her team take on Northern Ireland and Hungary in the space of four days in late September.

If she is axed, the FAI would not have time to bring in a permanent successor with the September games so close and an interim coaching staff, probably made up of Pauw's assistant Tom Elmes and the FAI's current head of Women's and Girls' Football, Eileen Gleeson, would be in charge.

Who would be in line to take over in the long term? Here are the potential contenders for the job.

The contenders for Ireland job if Vera Pauw leaves her post

Tom Elmes

Born in England into an Irish family, Elmes came to Ireland to carve out a career as a player and soon established a name for himself as a top-rated coach in women's football, enjoying success at club level with Wexford Youths before joining the FAI staff, initially as women's U16 team boss before Pauw added him to her coaching ticket.

A Pro-Licence holder, Elmes would offer continuity and is immediately employable so appointing him to replace Pauw – if she leaves – would offer the FAI the least amount of headaches but if the FAI are looking to make a clean break with the Pauw era, a change would make more sense and players would also probably favour a new face not associated with Pauw.

Eileen Gleeson

Highly-regarded in the women's football world and hugely experienced at international level as a player and in a coaching capacity, Gleeson would also offer familiarity and continuity but it would be hard for her to match the public profile enjoyed by Pauw which is so appealing to sponsors. Gleeson will have some role in the future of the Irish senior team but that's unlikely to be as manager.

Matt Beard

Englishman Beard (45) has spent his whole coaching career in the women's game and has built up a solid reputation as a coach and manager with spells at Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham. Re-appointed as manager of Liverpool in 2021 he delivered a Championship title, and promotion to the WSL, in his first season though a bottom-half finish last season was a disappointment.

He has an insight into the Irish mind from working with players like Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan, and his determination, expressed in public many times, to get Fahey and Kiernan back from injury so they were in contention to make it into Ireland's World Cup squad will earn him brownie points with the FAI in any possible interview scenario.

Beard would be an excellent candidate if Pauw's job is available, but prising him away from Liverpool at such an early stage in the new season would not be easy, and compensation would also be an issue.

Alan Mahon

By replacing a League of Ireland figure like Trevor Croly with Paul McShane on the Ireland U21 team's coaching staff this week, the FAI made it clear that the experience of being an ex-international is important when posts are being filled. And the name of Mahon (45) would come into the conversation if Ireland do need a manager for the women's team.

Dubliner Mahon played at Premier League, Champions League and international levels but when he retired from playing he took an unusual route, working in the property business for a spell before then embarking on a career in women's football, joining the Manchester City Women staff in 2014.

He had a number of roles with the women's side, underage and senior, and even had a spell as City's interim manager in 2020 and remains a key member of their coaching team. Moving up to being No. 1 after so long in the background would be a challenge but Mahon's experience and high profile – and crucially his record in women's football unlike the Phil Neville case – carry massive appeal. Gender may be an issue as the FAI board may prefer a female candidate.

Colin Bell

Just like Ireland, South Korea have carried out a review into their World Cup performance which for the Bell-managed Korea side was a huge disappointment, ending with a 1-1 draw against Germany after failing to get a point or even score in the first two games.

Pauw's predecessor with Ireland, Bell remains under contract with South Korea but a parting of the ways could happen there and a return to the FAI fold has been floated, but it's thought that a second spell with Ireland for Bell, known as a disciplinarian, would not be popular with a large section of the current squad and a return is highly unlikely.

Laura Harvey

Finance will clearly be an issue for the FAI in appointing a new women's team boss and they will find out that, bar free agents who are out of work, the top-rated coaches will not come cheap.

Englishwoman Laura Harvey (43) is one of the most talked-about coaches in the game as she has experience at club level and with international teams (both in England and the USA), she delivered trophies for Arsenal as well as her current club, US outfit OL Reign. Hiring her would be a massive coup for the FAI but there's no suggestion she wants to leave her current post in Seattle.

Shelley Kerr

A player for Scotland when Vera Pauw was in charge, managing the senior team with her native Scotland was a testing experience for Shelley Kerr (53) and she also found it tough as Arsenal boss but she has picked up a vast amount of experience along the way and remains highly-regarded in the women's game. Kerr is currently employed by the English FA but the chance to manage an international side like Ireland would offer a new challenge.