Serbia move to appoint new manager ahead of opening World Cup qualifier against Ireland

Former Aston Villa striker Savo Milosevic is back in the frame to take over as manager of Serbia, Ireland's first opponents in the World Cup qualifiers in March, after moves to bring in former players Dragan Stojkovic and Sinisa Mihajlovic ran into problems.

Serbia, who host Ireland in Belgrade in the first game of the 2022 qualifiers in March, sacked their previous manager in November. But with a two-game tour of the USA arranged for the end of this month, albeit with a squad made up exclusively of home-based players, there was an urgency about getting in a new man, and the Serbian FA (FSS) had stated their desire to have a manager in place before the new year.

But an approach to former captain Dragan Stojkovic hit an early snag due to compensation demanded by his current employers, Chinese side Guangzhou City, as the ex-midfielder is on a salary there of €5million a year.

The FSS then asked ex-Lazio star Mihajlovic to take over the national team, but he was unwilling to give up his current post as manager of Bologna, and the Serbian FA did not want him to job-share with the Serie A side so that offer was taken off the table.

In response, Serbia have again turned towards former striker Milosevic, who is available following his departure from Partizan Belgrade last year, and he could be appointed within a matter of days.

Online Editors