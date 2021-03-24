Serbia defeat ‘a kick in the teeth’ as Stephen Kenny’s wait for first Ireland win continues

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is still looking for his first win after nine games in charge. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Stephen Kenny admitted that a 3-2 loss to Serbia in Belgrade was a "kick in the teeth" after he saw a 1-0 lead disappear for his side to finish with a loss on the opening night of the World Cup qualifiers

And Kenny also defended his keeper Mark Travers, who was caught off his line for Serbia to score and make it 2-1, with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring his first of two goals on the night as Serbia claimed top spot in the group ahead of Portugal, who had to settle for a 1-0 win at 'home' to Azerbaijan in Turin. Ireland now turn their attention to Saturday's home game with a Luxembourg side who lost 1-0 to Qatar.

"To get to 3-1 was a kick in the teeth, I was wondering how we were 3-1 down. We got the goal, rallied, all the subs made an impact and kept going but we just came out the wrong side of a narrow defeat," said Kenny after the game, still searching for his first win as Ireland boss, and he admitted that praise for what was a positive display at times is meaningless.

“You don’t get anything for that unfortunately. I think the players were terrific. Normally when you concede three goals it’s the result of giving up six or seven chances but they scored with their first chance. And I’m really disappointed to lose that game," added Kenny, making a case that Aaron Connolly should have won a penalty, where a corner kick was instead awarded.

"Aaron Connolly, it looks like a cast-iron penalty to make it 2-1. The player went through him to win the ball. It’s the easy option to give a corner rather than a penalty. How could there be VAR for some matches and not others? I don’t understand but there’s nothing we can do about that.

“I’m disappointed with the second goal we conceded. Overall I can’t believe we conceded three goals because it didn’t look like that type of match."

He also spoke up for Travers, who conceded three on his competitive debut, one goal from long distance by Fulham man Mitrovic.

"Mark has been brilliant for us overall. He’s made a good save at the end of the first half and overall the team’s attitude has been brilliant," Kenny said.

Meanwhile, Ireland captain Seamus Coleman admitted that the plaudits from a positive display away to Serbia can't make up for a defeat in the first game of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Boys in Green led 1-0 thanks to a headed goal from Alan Browne, the first goal scored by Ireland in eight games, but slack defending by the away side and good finishing, especially from two-goal substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic, gave Serbia a 3-1 lead before James Collins netted a late consolation.

The Irish side now regroup for Saturday's test at home to Luxembourg and while Coleman stressed there were positives in the display, there was also disappointment.

"You're always disappointed to lose the game, especially going 1-0 up," Coleman said after the game.

"Obviously we had a new system tonight and I thought we did it quite well. Ultimately if you concede three goals at this level, chances are you'll lose the game.

"That's massively disappointing, but there are a lot of positives to take. I thought we tried to play out from the back, we did it well at times, we probably could have stayed a bit braver as the game went on but we'll learn from that, I'm sure.

"We're disappointed, we had some good performances individually, but we wanted to come here and win the game so that's a disappointment," added the captain.

Online Editors