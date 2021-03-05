Serbia boss wields the axe for Ireland World Cup clash as Nemanja Matic among those cut from squad

Serbia's new boss Dragan Stojkovic has, as expected, wielded the axe and ditched some of the under-performing players and big names from his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, including Manchester United's Nemanja Matic.

Stojkovic, who was officially appointed on Wednesday, today named his squad for three games in the qualifiers, starting at home to Ireland in three weeks' time but he has reacted to a poor end to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and left out a number of star players, including midfielder Matic and former Manchester City man Aleksandar Kolarov, but Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is included.

Serbia squad v Ireland, Portugal and Azerbaijan

Keepers:

Rajkovic (Reims), Dmitrovic (Eibar), Nikolic (Basel).

Defenders:

Mitrovic (Strasbourg), Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Spajic (Feyenoord), Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Pavlovic (Bruges), Petkovic (Bačka Topola), Gajic (Red Star Belgrade), Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw).

Midfield

Ristic (Montpellier) Lukic (Torino), Racic (Valencia), Maksimovic (Getafe), Gudelj (Sevilla), Radonjic (Hertha Berlin), Tadic (Ajax), Kristicic (AEK Athens), Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Djurcic (sassoulo0. Lazovic, Ilic (Verona), Grujic (Porto), Zivkovic (PAOK), Kostic (Eintracht).

Forwards

Mitrovic (Fulham), Jovic (Eintracht), Vlahovic (Fiorentina), Despotovic (Rubin Kazan).

