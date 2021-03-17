Serbia boss: ‘I can't accept that Ireland can play better than us’

Dragan Stojkovic has vowed to deliver "breath-taking football" to take Serbia from the low of a Euro 2020 defeat to Scotland and prove that they are superior to Ireland.

Formally appointed as Serbia manager only last week, Stojkovic has put his own stamp on the squad, axing some under-achieving stars and adding in some uncapped talents who can raise standards after a poor effort in the race for Euro 2020 qualification, as their World Cup campaign kicks off at home to Ireland next Wednesday.

He has already warned that those players who don't get on board with his message will be out of the side as he looks to fix their many ills, having spent weeks scouting out their World Cup opponents before his appointment was made formal.

"I have never watched as many games. There was a lot of analysis of both opponents and our own games. I can't say that everything was so bad before that nothing worked, but there are things that need to change. And that is, first of all, to find our identity, the style of play that we want to show, so that people can see what football in Serbia is," he said.

"This is a difficult group. I’m not so crazy as to say that our opponents have no clue, they do. Ireland can be uncomfortable to play against, but I can't accept that they can play better than us."

Reflecting on their defeat to Scotland in the Euro 2020 playoff final, having beaten Norway in the playoff semi-final, he was depressed.

"I don't remember a worse game than Scotland, and better than Norway, in the last seven or eight years. There were a lot of problems in the Scotland game.

"I watched the whole Scotland game and I'd better not comment on it, everything was not good not. And I can't understand that, I can't understand that players of the national team standard can be in such a bad position."

To that end, he has promised a new brand of football even though their schedule - Serbia have three qualifiers in a week, starting with Ireland at home - makes it difficult.

Read More

"We have to play dynamic football, which has a rhythm to it, which has beauty in it. When you watch us, you will catch your breath, that is what I want to do, and I can do that, I am convinced of that.

"The only thing I can add is that I don't have much time. It won't be ideal, but we will work on technical and tactical things to better understand what I want. Our game has to be offensive. You have to have the desire to attack all the time, but cleverly."

Indo Sport