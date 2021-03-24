Serbia 3-2 Ireland: Late comeback not enough as Boys in Green are beaten in Belgrade

This was a game which illustrated that the task facing Stephen Kenny is more complicated than ending a goalscoring famine.

Ireland scored two in Belgrade but still fell short to a side with superior attacking quality, the luxury of being able to bring in Aleksandar Mitrović illustrating the resources at the hosts disposal.

There will be regrets for the away side on the flight home, in particular for rookie goalkeeper Mark Travers whose positioning was brutally exposed by Mitrovic for the decisive moment of a game where Serbia came from behind to better an Irish team that adopted an experimental approach.

The least-experienced Irish team to take to the field in a competitive game since 1982 should learn lessons from this, but there is limited wiggle room within a World Cup qualifying group that is closer to a sprint than a marathon.

Losing to the second seeds leaves an uphill battle if a playoff place is to be secured. Sending Travers up for an injury-time corner showcased how the stakes were high.

For Stephen Kenny there will be mixed feelings because a conversion to a 3-5-2 off the back of just 48 hours preparation hinted at promise. During the first half, there were few wondering about the logic of leaving out Shane Duffy and Jeff Hendrick and going with youth in the spine of the side.

Passages of play screamed hope. But they struggled to maintain the requisite level of intensity in both halves to match the Serbs, with the movement of the imperious Dusan Tadic central to the outcome.

And yet the red shirts were rattled in the early stages.

The goal Ireland had been waiting for came as a consequence of the approach in the early minutes, a positive aggressive attitude that showcased the plus side of Kenny’s bold formation.

Selecting two strikers, Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly, provided Ireland with movement in attacking areas and they posed problems for the Serbs early on by roaming from their station.

Alan Browne was the most advanced of the three central midfielders with an innate ability for timing a run into the box and he anticipated a cross from Robinson to the far post and found the target with a header that bounced on the right side of the post, a contrast from the Preston player’s narrow misses in Slovakia. Browne had played a role at the beginning of the move, spraying a pass left for Enda Stevens who fed Robinson.

It was deserved at that juncture, a product of a purposeful opening and Serbia, who looked to have made a couple of personnel decisions with Saturday’s match against Portugal in mind, initially looked like an opponent that perhaps anticipated a different Ireland set-up.

They are under new management too and Dragan Stojkovic’s charges took time to find their stride. But they began to steadily turn the screw as the half advanced, the quality of their passing evident with sharp passages.

Ireland’s defensive shape was solid, with Dara O’Shea confident in the middle of the back three and Seamus Coleman making vital interceptions on his right side but they fell deeper as the interval approached and Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby found themselves on the chase at times. Connolly and Robinson were finding it harder to make the ball stick and it was just a little bit more stretched.

The frustration for Kenny will be the soft nature of the equaliser they conceded, as Ireland had restricted to Serbia to very little by way of clearcut opportunities until a routine clipped pass and flick-on from Dusan Tadic caught Ireland flat footed with the in-form Dusan Vlahovic, a 21-year-old starring for Fiorentina in Serie A, spinning away from O’Shea and finding a way past Mark Travers with a perfectly executed right-foot poke.

Ireland were five minutes from the break, and needed a smart save from Travers to deny Filip Djuricic to retain parity until that point, with Tadic the architect of the move, the Ajax player dropping into pockets and causing a few issues for Ciaran Clark in terms of positioning.

The break benefited them and Ireland were sparky again in the early minutes of the second half, with the front two worrying Serbia and a valid Connolly shout for a penalty waved away although Ireland then got away with one at the other end when Coleman lost his footing. There were flashes that exposed Serbian vulnerability at the back and Stojkovic’s team didn’t press vigorously.

Replacing Molumby with Hendrick suggested that Kenny felt battery levels were waning, and cramp precipitated the exit of pre-match doubt Connolly, but it was the natives that had stronger cards in reserve and Mitrovic’s introduction was key. He got two sights of goal and converted them both.

Travers, thrust into the limelight due to the absence of Darren Randolph and Caoimhin Kelleher, will have sleepless nights about the first.

There were moments in the opening 45 where Travers stuck to his line hesitantly but 21 minutes from the end, he was way outside the box during a routine break and Mitrovic glanced up as he dashed away from O’Shea and executed the perfect chip that left the Maynooth man in the loneliness of no man’s land.

Prior to this game, his only football in 2021 came at League One level. This was a different game.

Before Ireland could regroup, Serbia struck again with an attempted Cullen pass intercepted and ominous space opening up. Tadic floated into space and the physicality of Mitrovic allowed him to ghost to the far post and overpower O’Shea to double the advantage; this was the one phase where an on-song Duffy was missed.

Kenny used his final window to make a treble substitution and a degree of suspense was added to the conclusion when Shane Long forced a mistake and James Collins capitalised to score his first meaningful Irish goal.

A late leveller would have ripped up any script but, in truth, it never looked on the cards and the focus for Kenny and his squad will now turn to registering a first win of his tenure against Luxembourg on Saturday. For all the signs of potential, he needs points to go with it.

Online Editors