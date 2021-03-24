Serbia 1-1 Ireland: Alan Browne ends goal drought but home side strike back

Follow all the action as Ireland get their World Cup qualificationg campaign under way against Serbia. Kick off in Belgrade is 7.45pm Irish time.
The Serbian FA put up a video from a training session earlier this week at their base outside Belgrade, the starring role falling to manager Dragan Stojkovic, who juggled a ball with the grace and ease which would put most modern-day players to shame.
There must have been times during this long winter of unnecessary investigations and coaching reshuffles when Stephen Kenny yearned for the simple business of preparing for football matches.