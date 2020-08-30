Sean Maguire replaces injured Troy Parrott in Ireland squad

Sean Maguire has been called into the Ireland squad in place of Troy Parrott. Photo: Sportsfile

Sean Maguire has received a late call-up to the Ireland squad for the Nations League double header against Bulgaria and Finland after Troy Parrott was ruled out.

Parrott had been an injury concern after he suffered an injury in a pre-season game for Millwall and he has now lost his fitness battle, leading to a recall for Maguire, who had failed to make the initial squad.

Maguire, who played under Stephen Kenny at Dundalk, is already off the mark for the new season, scoring for Preston in Saturday's League Cup win over Mansfield Town.

Online Editors