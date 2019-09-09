Seamus Coleman warns Ireland of Tbilisi perils after Danish slip-up

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has warned against over-confidence among Irish supporters following Denmark's slip-up in Georgia on Sunday night, stating that an Ireland win in Tbilisi next month "is not a gimmie".

Denmark's inability to win away to Georgia denied them the chance to go level on points with the Republic and excited Irish supporters have worked out that two wins from the last three games would secure qualification.

Ireland's next games are away, to Georgia and Switzerland, that Saturday date in Tbilisi now key for the Republic.

"Georgia were very good but the last three or four times we have played them they have been very difficult opponents and it's a very hard place to go, that makes it more difficult," Coleman said.

"They deserved a point [at home to Denmark] and were pushing to win the game. we always know how difficult a game that is, as Scotland found out before.

"It's not a gimmie for us to go and get three points, we know how difficult it is to get to Georgia," added Coleman.

