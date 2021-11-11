Seamus Coleman starts for Ireland as Portugal leave out some big guns

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has been named to start against Portugal in tonight's World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

Stephen Kenny had said it was unlikely that Coleman would start both games in this window - with another coming away to Luxembourg on Sunday - with the Ireland manager opting to use the veteran from the off against Portugal.

Kenny has opted for a front three of Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamie McGrath and the in-form Callum Robinson, who netted a hat-trick last time out against Qatar.

For Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo will lead a star-studded line-up although manager Fernando Santos has opted to keep Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Diogo Jota in reserve as all three are one yellow card away from a booking.

Ireland XI: Bazunu, Coleman, Duffy, Egan; Doherty, Cullen, Hendrick, Stevens; McGrath, Robinson, Ogbene

Portugal XI: Patricio, Semedo, Pepe, Danilo, Dalot; Nunes, Palhinha, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Guedes