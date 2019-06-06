Seamus Coleman says that negative Danish comments about Ireland's style of play will serve as motivation for Mick McCarthy's side.

Seamus Coleman says that negative Danish comments about Ireland's style of play will serve as motivation for Mick McCarthy's side.

Seamus Coleman says Ireland will use Denmark jibes as motivation while Mick McCarthy makes 'hacks' quip

Denmark defender Mathias Jorgensen this week repeated old criticisms from their camp about the Irish approach.

He isn't expecting a radical change when they face Mick McCarthy's team in tomorrow night's Euro 2020 qualifier.

"You can change the manager, but cannot change the players," he said. "We all know which way Ireland will play. They will come to our stadium, sit back and be happy to play for a draw."

Ireland captain Coleman responded ahead of training at the stadium today, stating that the dismissive comments can be channelled as motivation.

"It wouldn't be my thing to do, to speak bad about other players," he said. "It's never nice to hear other players speaking about your team but it can also be a bit of motivation.

"That's their way of doing it, their tactic. It can be a motivation for boys if that's the case. That said, regardless of who you are playing, I'm more worried about impressing the (Irish) fans than the Danish players."

Meanwhile, Ireland boss Mick McCarthy says the cyber attack at the FAI hasn't affected him.

The Ireland manager laughed off the subject at his pre-match press conference in Copenhagen.

"There's a few hacks in here," said McCarthy, when the matter was raised. "I don't have an FAI email address. It's not affecting me at all.

"Cathal's been busy," he added, with a nod to the FAI Communications Director Cathal Dervan.

Online Editors