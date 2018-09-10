Sport International Soccer

Monday 10 September 2018

Seamus Coleman ruled out of Poland clash with foot injury

Republic of Ireland's Seamus Coleman applauds their fans after the match in Cardiff. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Republic of Ireland's Seamus Coleman applauds their fans after the match in Cardiff. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will miss tomorrow's international friendly with Poland in Wroclaw with a foot injury, the FAI have confirmed.

The Everton defender was involved in last week's 4-1 defeat in Cardiff.

He joins the long list of absentees missing through injury including Alan Browne, James McClean, Scott Hogan , Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Stephen Ward and Sean Maguire.

Harry Arter and Declan Rice have made themselves unavailable.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport