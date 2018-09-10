Seamus Coleman ruled out of Poland clash with foot injury
Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will miss tomorrow's international friendly with Poland in Wroclaw with a foot injury, the FAI have confirmed.
The Everton defender was involved in last week's 4-1 defeat in Cardiff.
He joins the long list of absentees missing through injury including Alan Browne, James McClean, Scott Hogan , Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Stephen Ward and Sean Maguire.
Harry Arter and Declan Rice have made themselves unavailable.
Online Editors
