Séamus Coleman ruled out as Ireland and England teams named for Wembley clash

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of tonight's friendly with England at Wembley Stadium in London. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny’s calamitous luck as Ireland manager continues as captain Seamus Coleman was forced to withdraw from the side after aggravating a thigh injury in last night’s final training session at Wembley Stadium.

Celtic centre-half Shane Duffy will again captain the side. Cyrus Christie starts at right back with Matt Doherty switching to the left with John Egan partnering Duffy in front of Darren Rsndolph.

Kenny has opted for Adam Idah instead of James Collins up front alongside Daryl Horgan and Callum O’Dowda.

Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, and Alan Browne are in midfield after James McCarthy was earlier ruled out for family reasons and withdrew from the squad and Harry Arter wasn’t risked.

Grealish has been named in the English team alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jason Sancho, with another former “Irishman” Declan Rice among the substitutes.

Former Irish U19 international Michael Keane also starts in defence, along with Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings.

Ireland: Darren Randolph; Cyrus Christie, Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, John Egan; Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, Alan Browne; Daryl Horgan, Callum O'Dowda, Adam Idah.

England: Nick Pope; Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings; Reece James, Mason Mount, Harry Winks, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jadon Sancho.

Online Editors