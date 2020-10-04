Seamus Coleman out of Slovakia play-off with Cyrus Christie called up as replacement

Cyrus Christie has been called up to the Ireland squad for the international triple header which begins with Thursday's Euro 2020 playoff in Slovakia.

Two defenders from the original squad named by Stephen Kenny, Seamus Coleman and Darragh Lenihan, have been forced to withdraw due to injury and there's also a concern over midfielder Harry Arter.

Burnley centre half Kevin Long had been called up by Kenny earlier on Sunday and later he announced a call up for Christie, on loan to Nottingham Forest from Fulham, when Coleman's absence was confirmed.

Christie was a regular under Martin O'Neill but played just once under Mick McCarthy and did not feature in the initial squads named by Kenny for the September internationals or the current panel.

Earlier, Kenny had revealed that Coleman was likely to miss out, saying, "It's obviously not great news in relation to Seamus. The scan has revealed he will most likely be out. That's why we were delayed (for press conference), it wasn't unexpected.

"He is disappointed. He loves his country, he loves playing for his country, he's a very passionate Irishman and he knows it's an important game, it's one he doesn't want to miss out on."

