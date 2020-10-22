Seamus Coleman in race to be fit for international triple-header after Everton star is ruled out for three weeks

It will be touch and go for Seamus Coleman to make his return from fitness in time for next month's international triple header after Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the Ireland captain could be ruled out for up to three weeks.

Coleman missed the most recent Ireland matches against Slovakia, Wales and Finland, with a hamstring injury sustained in his club's Premier League win over Brighton and he was also forced to sit out last week's Merseyside derby. The 32-year-old will not be involved in Saturday's game away to Southampton.

Ancelotti said today that Coleman would be out for “two or three weeks” with “not a big problem” but was unable to set a firm date for his return to action. Ireland play England at Wembley in 21 days' time, followed by Nations League matches against Wales (away) and Bulgaria (home).

