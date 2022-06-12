| 11.2°C Dublin

Scotland win shows why Stephen Kenny remains the right man for Ireland

Eamonn Sweeney

Manager has assembled an exciting young team and yesterday gave a glimpse of how far we can go

Troy Parrott heads home Ireland&rsquo;s second goal during yesterday&rsquo;s Nations League game against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

There should be no more nibbling at Stephen Kenny’s bum. The excellent victory over Scotland may be hailed as having answered questions over the future of the Ireland manager.

But those questions shouldn’t have arisen in the first place. The debate over Kenny’s immediate future in the national job appeared to have been ended by the eight-match unbeaten run which earned him a contract extension to the end of the European Championships qualifying campaign.

