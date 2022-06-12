Scotland win shows why Stephen Kenny remains the right man for Ireland

There should be no more nibbling at Stephen Kenny’s bum. The excellent victory over Scotland may be hailed as having answered questions over the future of the Ireland manager.

But those questions shouldn’t have arisen in the first place. The debate over Kenny’s immediate future in the national job appeared to have been ended by the eight-match unbeaten run which earned him a contract extension to the end of the European Championships qualifying campaign.

Yet two poor displays against Armenia and Ukraine last week saw opportunist attempts to imply that his job should be on the line again.

Some of them came from pundits — Richard Dunne and Gary Breen being prime examples — who have never hidden their disdain for everything Kenny stands for. Breen, however, last night saluted the “best Ireland performance under Stephen Kenny”, adding that “the manager got it right by going with Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight in the midfield as they were both outstanding”.

There were also suggestions that the FAI might sack Kenny before the Euro campaign begins at all. If that’s true, it’s the Association officials who leaked this information – rather than the manager – who should be considering their position today.

The Armenia and Ukraine performances were poor but they were blips of the kind which can still be expected from a young team which remains a work in progress, though an increasingly encouraging one.

Pretending that every such blip constitutes possible grounds for sacking Kenny puts him under constant and almost intolerable pressure. Insinuations that the improvement in the World Cup qualifying campaign was largely due to the influence of coach Anthony Barry, and that Barry’s departure might entitle the FAI to go back on their word, are the height of unfairness.

The difference between the defeat by Luxembourg and the one by Armenia is that the former took place when he had not yet proven himself competent at international level. Now that he has, he should be cut a little more slack.

Ireland’s reaction to the pressure said hugely encouraging things about both the team’s character and their relationship with the manager. It’s telling that even Kenny’s most fervent detractors have never played the ‘lost the dressing room’ card.

If the players harboured any doubts about the style and direction of the team, we’d have seen it yesterday. Instead, we witnessed a performance which was the best Ireland have given under the manager and also vindicated the new approach taken by Kenny.

The second and third goals were particularly significant in this respect. The latter began with a challenge superbly won by Molumby, continued with a deft pass by Troy Parrott and finished with a spectacular 25-yard piledriver from Michael Obafemi.

Molumby is 22, Obafemi 21 and Parrott 20. Kenny’s accession initially sparked fantasies that such extravagantly talented players would make an immediate impact. It didn’t happen.

The youngsters Kenny had worked with at under 21 level looked callow and out of their depth as senior internationals and he largely fell back on the older brigade.

There’s no mystery as to why this happened. Kenny’s kids were just too young to shoulder our somewhat unrealistic expectations. They were finding their feet at not just international but club level.

But now they’re getting better. And as they get older they’ll get better still. What looked like premature promotion on Kenny’s part may actually have hastened their progress at international level.

Goal number two illustrated why the manager is the man best equipped to get the maximum from these players. Obafemi’s beautiful through ball and Parrott’s perfectly-timed run and subtle header were the kind of thing you get from a team where players are encouraged to express themselves. The striker showed his bravery too.

The new expansive style might not always pay off and can look terrible when it doesn’t, but the potential rewards are huge. Those goals gave us a preview of the future which may lie in store for Ireland if we keep our faith in Kenny.

It will not always be easy. Young players are never entirely consistent and there will, no doubt, be other reverses in store. But this win showed that on balance Ireland are going in the right direction.

Kenny should be given time because time is on his side. Obafemi’s blossoming at Swansea City suggests, as his performance suggested yesterday, a player on his way back to the Premier League. Parrott has had to learn some tough lessons on his loan trek through the lower divisions but his spell with MK Dons has apparently restored his self-belief.

Molumby, in many ways, set the tone of yesterday’s match with a tigerish midfield display which saw him strike a balance between discipline and exuberance. That has eluded him in the past. He is proof that for many young players, first-team football lower down the pyramid is better than languishing in the reserves at a top-flight team.

Obafemi-Parrott has the look of a long-running double act. But let’s not forget the rich vein of goalscoring form Chiedozie Ogbene and Callum Robinson found in the World Cup qualifiers. An Ireland once almost bereft of striking talent now has options in that position.

At the other end of the field you could venture to suggest that if Nathan Collins did not exist it would have been necessary for Stephen Kenny to invent him. Shane Duffy and John Egan have manfully embraced the policy of playing the ball out from the back but it is a stretch for Duffy, in particular, as a couple of close shaves showed yesterday.

Collins, on the other hand, seems naturally suited to the new dispensation and, just five caps in, already looks like one of Ireland’s most valuable players. He’s just 20 years old, Caoimhín Kelleher is 23 and Jason Knight is 21. There is huge potential in this team.

So let’s just relax and see how things work out for Stephen Kenny, a man whose tendency to wear his heart on his sleeve makes him such a tempting target for the carpers and the cribbers.

The size and reaction of the crowd yesterday showed that a large section of the Irish football public approves of the journey he has embarked upon.

Will he get to the promised land? It’s still not certain. But he’s surely earned the chance to try.