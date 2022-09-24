| 11.7°C Dublin

live Scotland v Ireland: John Egan puts Boys in Green ahead in Nations League clash at Hampden Park

Scotland's John McGinn in action against Ireland's Dara O'Shea during their Nations League clash at Hampden Park, Glasgow Expand
Ireland supporters, at George's Square in Glasgow, before UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Scotland's John McGinn in action against Ireland's Dara O'Shea during their Nations League clash at Hampden Park, Glasgow

Scotland's John McGinn in action against Ireland's Dara O'Shea during their Nations League clash at Hampden Park, Glasgow

Ireland supporters, at George's Square in Glasgow, before UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland supporters, at George's Square in Glasgow, before UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

Scotland's John McGinn in action against Ireland's Dara O'Shea during their Nations League clash at Hampden Park, Glasgow

Seán O'Connor

Stephen Kenny's Ireland side take on Scotland at a sold-out Hampden Park in their Nations League showdown.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy