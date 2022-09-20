Scotland to ‘take the game’ to Ireland in Hampden Park sell-out

An injury-time Scotland have vowed to "take the game" to Stephen Kenny's Ireland team when the sides clash in Glasgow on Saturday.

The Scots have three games to play in this international window, the first at home to Ukraine on Wednesday before Ireland play in Hampden Park on Saturday night. But manager Steve Clark has been forced to adapt his plans.

Already without Liverpool man Andy Robertson and John Souttar, Liam Cooper and Ross Stewart, the trio of Grant Hanley, Jacob Brown and Jon McLaughlin were named in the squad but had to pull out.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack feels his side can cope. "We have three big games and a lot of talented players who are in good form. It hopefully bodes well," Jack said.

"We know Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland will be strong but we'll focus on what we can do to take the game to them and see where it takes us.

"It's great to hear we've got a big crowd for Ukraine and a sell-out for the Republic of Ireland. It means a lot to the players to have that level of backing."