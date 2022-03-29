Scope for hope in Skopje ahead of World Cup play-off as Keith Andrews insists Portugal are ‘beatable’

Stephen Kenny’s side came close in Portugal and then frustrated the Portuguese in Dublin.

And tonight the men of North Macedonia have to go and do what Ireland failed – narrowly – to achieve and beat Portugal, with a place in the World Cup finals on offer.

When the draw for the World Cup play-off route came up, it was assumed that one side of the draw would end up with a Portugal-Italy final, meaning that one of the two more recent champions of Europe would miss out on the World Cup. But with Italy already dismissed by Macedonia, Portugal could join them on the scrapheap should the boys from Skopje win in Porto tonight.

Its the biggest game in Macedonia’s history, and Keith Andrews, Ireland’s assistant manager, says he’s seen enough from Portugal over 180 minutes of tense battle with own side to give hope to Macedonia.

“Portugal are beatable, there’s no doubt about it, they are not an unbreakable force,” he says, aware that Fernando Costa’s XI in the semi-final win over Turkey was a puzzle.

“I’m not sure what happened with their team selection over the weekend, they seemed to have players missing but they’re producing some real quality results.

“In terms of Portugal, when we played them we had a game-plan, setting up slightly different to previously. Away from home, it was a mid to high block, rather than pressing aggressively and consistently, looking to exploit space.

“We wanted to expose their back line and we did it. We had a layer of aggression at home. Being at home, we wanted to take a step forward. I felt we did,” Andrews said when asked how Portugal can be outwitted.

Ireland and Macedonia have gone on different paths since their last meeting, home and away wins for the Republic in the qualifiers for Euro 2012. Back then, Giovanni Trapattoni’s side were ranked 34th in the world and Macedonia were a lowly 85th but Ireland are now down to 49th while Macedonia are up to 67th. They have sold their allocation of 2,500 tickets for the game in Porto.

Portugal v North Macedonia,

Live, Virgin Media Two, 7.45